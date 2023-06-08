Petal equestrian club is seeking volunteers

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal equestrian club is looking for volunteers to fill its saddles.

“Worthy Stables” offers six-week sessions, during which child and adult volunteers can assist riders in need of equine therapy.

Owner Jesse Mathias said the club’s biggest need is consistent help.

“You know, it’s hard to find to find consistent volunteers, and I think a lot of people don’t know that we’re out here ‘cause we are kinda tucked away in the county,” Mathias said. “But we are absolutely desperate, especially for our summer camps and summer riding program. We need volunteers.:

The club accepts volunteers of all ages.

Those less than13 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

No previous experience is needed to volunteer.

