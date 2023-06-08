Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Petal equestrian club is seeking volunteers

Petal equestrian club seeking volunteers
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal equestrian club is looking for volunteers to fill its saddles.

“Worthy Stables” offers six-week sessions, during which child and adult volunteers can assist riders in need of equine therapy.

Owner Jesse Mathias said the club’s biggest need is consistent help.

“You know, it’s hard to find to find consistent volunteers, and I think a lot of people don’t know that we’re out here ‘cause we are kinda tucked away in the county,” Mathias said. “But we are absolutely desperate, especially for our summer camps and summer riding program. We need volunteers.:

The club accepts volunteers of all ages.

Those less than13 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

No previous experience is needed to volunteer.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city.
Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
$23K cocaine bust by LPD
LPD makes $23K cocaine bust
Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional

Latest News

Waynesboro woman survives breast cancer diagnosis made nearly 30 years ago
Waynesboro native survives breast cancer diagnosis nearly 30 years ago
Equestrian club in Petal seeking volunteers
Petal equestrian club seeking volunteers
'Summertunes' returns to Hattiesburg for 15th season
‘Summertunes’ returns Friday
'Summertunes' returns to Hattiesburg for 15th season
'Summertunes' returns for 15th year