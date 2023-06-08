Win Stuff
Perry County finds equipment vandalized, damaged

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a investigation into two pieces of damaged county equipment.
The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a investigation into two pieces of damaged county equipment.(Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an investigation regarding county equipment vandalized and damaged recently.

According to the PCSO Facebook page, two pieces of equipment parked near Cross Roads Church in the southern part of the county were damaged either Monday night or early Tuesday morning.]

The sheriff's office is asking the public's help in an investigation into two pieces of damaged...
The sheriff's office is asking the public's help in an investigation into two pieces of damaged county equipment in southern Perry County.(Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

Anyone withy any information about this incident is asked to please contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 964-8461 or Perry County Crimestoppers at (601) 964-STOP (7867).

Also, the website below or apps below report to Crimestoppers.

Information cold be worth a reward of up to $1,000.

