Perry County finds equipment vandalized, damaged

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an investigation regarding county equipment vandalized and damaged recently.

According to the PCSO Facebook page, two pieces of equipment parked near Cross Roads Church in the southern part of the county were damaged either Monday night or early Tuesday morning.]

Anyone withy any information about this incident is asked to please contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 964-8461 or Perry County Crimestoppers at (601) 964-STOP (7867).

Information cold be worth a reward of up to $1,000.

