Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

New gas station coming to Petal

New gas station slated for Petal
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Constriction is underway on a new gas station along Mississippi 42 in Petal.

The new station is scheduled for construction at the intersection of Mississippi 42 and Herrington Road.

There had been talk of a Bojangles inside the station, but city leaders said those plans fell through.

Still, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said he is anticipating a celebration nonetheless within the next couple of months.

“We really don’t have any gas stations on that side of the road pretty much all the way once you enter the city, all the way to this particular gas station,” Ducker said. “So, I think there’ll be a high chance of it being successful.

“It gives folks that’ll be traveling east, especially in the late afternoon, gives them an option to gas up and grab some things from a gas station.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Sheriff: Lamar County teen found, ‘walks out of woods’ safe
The Golden Eagles (45-18) will play host to an NCAA Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park for the...
USM to host Hattiesburg Super Regional for second straight year
$23K cocaine bust by LPD
LPD makes $23K cocaine bust
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
According to responding personnel, the homeowner may have still been in the house at the time...
Sheriff: Homeowner killed in Heidelberg house fire

Latest News

High school rodeo championship to be held here in Hattiesburg
Hub City hosts high school state rodeo finals
High school rodeo championship to be held here in Hattiesburg
Hub City hosting high school rodeo finals
New gas station coming to Petal
New gas station slated for Petal
Sheriff: Suspect in murder manhunt took his life