New gas station coming to Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Constriction is underway on a new gas station along Mississippi 42 in Petal.

The new station is scheduled for construction at the intersection of Mississippi 42 and Herrington Road.

There had been talk of a Bojangles inside the station, but city leaders said those plans fell through.

Still, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said he is anticipating a celebration nonetheless within the next couple of months.

“We really don’t have any gas stations on that side of the road pretty much all the way once you enter the city, all the way to this particular gas station,” Ducker said. “So, I think there’ll be a high chance of it being successful.

“It gives folks that’ll be traveling east, especially in the late afternoon, gives them an option to gas up and grab some things from a gas station.”

