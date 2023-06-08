Luckett named All-America for 3rd time

From Jones College Sports Information Department

ELLISVILLE Miss. (WDAM) - Nia Luckett has made history

The third-year sophomore out of Philadelphia became the school’s first three-time National Junior College Athletic Association Softball All-American on Tuesday, being named to the third team.

Luckett was a first team All-American as a true freshman and earned back-to-back third team recognition.

She ended her Bobcat career 50-17 in the circle with a 2.13 ERA, 37 complete games and 501 strikeouts in 411 innings pitched.

She was 16-5 with a 2.37 ERA this past season.

Luckett was also a .400 lifetime hitter at the plate, including a career-best .453 in 2023.

She boasted 170 career hits, 20 doubles, 14 home runs and a school-record 10 triples.

Luckett was also a three-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American, three-time NJCAA All-Region 23 and All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference selection.

She was named the NJCAA’s Most Outstanding Pitcher in the 2021 World Series.

Four other Lady Bobcats were also up for NJCAA All-American honors after being named to the 2023 All-Region 23 Team, including Holly Craft, Lauren Lindsey, Carly Lewis and Kathryn Smith.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.