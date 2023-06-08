Win Stuff
Jeremy McClain talks USM baseball ahead of 2nd straight Super Regional

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain sat down with WDAM to talk about the University’s excitement to host a second straight Super Regional, the legacy coach Scott Berry will leave behind and how the baseball program is set up for continued success in the years to come with the transition to coach Christian Ostrander.

