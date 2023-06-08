Hub City hosts high school state rodeo finals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -This week, Hattiesburg is playing host to the Mississippi High School Rodeo State Championships.

More than 100 students from both Mississippi and Louisiana are competing for an opportunity at a national title.

Events include bare-back riding, barrel racing, and steer wrestling; something senior Jake White says he has grown to love.

“I jumped my first steer at a rodeo,” White said. “I just kind of went with it like that. I’ve been doing it for four-and-a-half years now. It’s a big adrenaline kick. It’s a bit like drugs; once you do it one time, you’re hooked on it.

“It’s just fun to do, and I like the danger.”

The event ends Saturday, and the top four participants in each category move on to nationals in Wyoming.

