Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg teen competing in USA International Ballet Competition

L to R: Arkadiy, Alexei and Katya Orohavsky.
L to R: Arkadiy, Alexei and Katya Orohavsky.(Photo submitted by Katya Orohovsky)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teen will be competing this weekend in the 12th USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson.

16-year-old Alexei Orohovshy will be competing Sunday night. He is believed to be one of the few dancers in Mississippi to have ever competed in this competition.

Alexei’s parents, Katya and Arkadiy Orohovsky, are the founders and directors at the South Mississippi Ballet Theatre in Hattiesburg, where Alexei grew up.

Alexei said he has been competing in ballet competitions since he was nine.

He automatically qualified for this competition after placing in the Youth America Grand Prix award last year.

“USA International Competition happens once every four years, and so this is the first year I have been eligible to compete, and thankfully I did,” said Alexei.

“It’s wonderful. I’m super excited, and it’s been great so far, and I can’t wait for the rest of it.”

Tickets for the competition can be bought on the USA International Ballet Competition’s website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city.
Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional
$23K cocaine bust by LPD
LPD makes $23K cocaine bust

Latest News

Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
New Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium reopens after $41 million renovation
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - June 8, 2023
Friends & Family Fun Day at South 28th Ave. Baptist Church
Waynesboro woman survives breast cancer diagnosis made nearly 30 years ago
Waynesboro native survives breast cancer diagnosis nearly 30 years ago