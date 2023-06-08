Win Stuff
Groundbreaking on Midtown Green, a new park in Hattiesburg

Park
Park(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Midtown Green will be the newest park in Hattiesburg.

The project is a 4.2-acre park on Crestmont Avenue.

The park will feature exercise stations, a small performance stage, a well-lit walking trail, picnic areas and an inclusive playground.

The park is funded by a $500,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, private donors throughout the PineBelt Foundation, and the 1 percent sales tax revenue dedicated to Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department projects.

Remarks were made by Mayor Toby Barker, Ward 3 Councilman Carter Carrol, project partners and Midtown Merchants Association representatives.

“It really has been a community effort and we’re just grateful to everyone who participated, particularly the Payne family who stepped forward to provide the funds for the inclusive playground,” Barker said.

The park is set to open in early 2024.

