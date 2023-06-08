Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape

Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape
Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape(WAFF)
By Megan Plotka and Matthew King
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.

Following his sentencing, Casey White addressed the Lauderdale County courtroom. Casey White said he felt like the most hated man in the world in that moment, but that he wouldn’t drag Vicky White’s name “through the dirt.” He said she was the first person who cared about him in six years.

Casey White apologized for everything he’s done, and that he wanted to start a new life with Vicky White once he escaped.

Casey White made national headlines when he escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail, with corrections officer Vicky White in April 2022. Casey White had 75 years of prison time left and he was awaiting a capital murder trial when he escaped.

The pair was on the run for 11 days until they were caught in Evansville. Officers say Vicky White took her own life during the police chase that ended in Casey White’s arrest.

White was initially charged and indicted with felony murder for her death but it was dropped when he pled guilty to the escape charge and agreed to the maximum sentence: life with parole.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge is expected to decide if Casey will serve his life sentence concurrently with the 75-year sentence or after that time is served. That will determine if he is eligible for parole in his lifetime.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

The trial for Connie Ridgeway’s murder is happening in August.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city.
Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says
Tickets scarce for Southern Miss baseball's Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend at Pete...
Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
Missing Lamar County teen found safe
$23K cocaine bust by LPD
LPD makes $23K cocaine bust

Latest News

Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
New Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium reopens after $41 million renovation
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - June 8, 2023
The Carey Dinner Theater's 47th season will feather the musical melodies of "The Pin-Up Girls"...
‘The Pin-Up Girls’ dance & sing into Carey Dinner Theater’s 47th season
Pink Up: Waynesboro native survives breast cancer diagnosis nearly 30 years ago