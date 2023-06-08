06/08 Ryan’s “Even Hotter” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect another nice day out there, as long as you like the summer-like weather we’ve been enjoying so far this week. If you haven’t been enjoying it, I recommend taking a quick vacation because it’s only going to get worse over the next couple of weeks. Temperatures will take a baby step backward over the weekend as afternoon shower activity waxes and wanes, but don’t expect them to fall below 92, and we’ll end next week much closer to 100 than we are now...sadly with some of the highest dewpoints of year. That means we’ll likely see our first heat advisory/warning coming up real soon, and Summer doesn’t begin for another couple of weeks.

For today, expect an above average high near 94, with higher than normal humidity. That means we’ll see heat indices in the upper 90s, potentially in the low 100 as early as today. I expect today will be drier than yesterday, but still can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower. Daily rain chance for today is 10%, so it won’t be much to plan your day around. Afternoon activity becomes a little more frequent over the weekend, but even then it’s still looking very few and far between. There’s a lot of attention on Saturday with the NCAA Super Regional tournament in town, but conditions look good for the game. It’ll still be hot and humid with an off chance of a passing shower, but those will generally pop up a little later in the day and it looks like the game should be over before anything with any higher of a chance moves in. Those rain chances fall off by Tuesday as high pressure moves in, but a blocking pattern and stacked high pressure is going to lead to some rapidly heating conditions...having temperatures in the upper 90s and rising with exceptionally humid by next Wednesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.