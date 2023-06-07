Where to get Southern Miss gear ahead of Super Regional

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the University of Southern Mississippi heads into a NCAA Super Regional against the University of Tennessee this weekend, many fans are looking for USM apparel to show their support.

Businesses like Wal-Mart, Target, Academy Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Campus Book Mart and Amazon all have the supplies fans need.

Campus Book Mart Manager Kathleen Sick said there has been an uptick in business at her store in preparation for this weekend.

“We have T-shirts, we have pom-poms, we have jerseys for kids and adults,” Sick said. “Everybody’s wanting the Sun Belt (Conference) T-shirts and the Super Regional T-shirts, and everybody’s very, very excited because we just know we are going to win this year.”

Campus Book Mart is also taking pre-orders for Super Regional T-shirts on its Facebook page.

