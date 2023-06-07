Rain chances decreasing, but temperatures are going up.

Skies will be partly cloudy this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and hot as highs top out into the upper 80s to low 90s. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

That trend will continue this weekend as highs soar into the mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

