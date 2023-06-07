Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says

Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.(Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Newton County murder suspect who was recently hiding in the Jasper County area has died, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department says that 48-year-old Roderick Tyrone Moss killed himself by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Clarke County Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Our sister station WTOK spoke with Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and he says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Marshal Service tracked Moss to an abandoned house on County Road 121 in the county.

White told News 11 that law enforcement then set a perimeter around the house where they heard a gunshot from inside.

Moss was found dead when authorities entered the home, according to White. White says that an official statement will be released by CCSO when they are able to.

WTOK reported that Moss was wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home when Newton County sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check on Tuesday, May 30.

On Wednesday, May 31, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies were actively searching for Moss in the Jasper County area of Highway 513. Jasper County Sherrif Randy Johnson would confirm that deputies in Jasper County, along with several other departments, were also searching for Moss.

Multiple agencies would make an attempt to arrest Moss after receiving information that he was hiding in an abandoned trailer off of County Road 22 near Rose Hill this past Monday. After an unsuccessful attempt to get Moss to surrender, a nonflammable gas was thrown into the trailer, but the trailer would catch fire later, burning it completely.

Johnson confirmed on Tuesday, June 6, that Moss’ remains were not inside of the trailer after it burned down, signaling that Moss was still at large.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said details are soon to be released.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Sheriff: Lamar County teen found, ‘walks out of woods’ safe
The Golden Eagles (45-18) will play host to an NCAA Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park for the...
USM to host Hattiesburg Super Regional for second straight year
According to responding personnel, the homeowner may have still been in the house at the time...
Sheriff: Homeowner killed in Heidelberg house fire
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Murder suspect remains at large; no remains found in Jasper Co. trailer fire
$23K cocaine bust by LPD
LPD makes $23K cocaine bust

Latest News

Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city.
Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities
(Photos from the Northeast Lamar Fire & Rescue Facebook page)
Lamar Co. firefighters respond to early morning house fire
(Photos from the Northeast Lamar Fire & Rescue Facebook page)
Lamar Co. firefighters respond to early morning house fire
Midday Headlines 6/7