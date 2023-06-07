Newton Co. murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s dept. says

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Newton County murder suspect who was recently hiding in the Jasper County area has died, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department says that 48-year-old Roderick Tyrone Moss killed himself by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Clarke County Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Our sister station WTOK spoke with Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and he says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Marshal Service tracked Moss to an abandoned house on County Road 121 in the county.

White told News 11 that law enforcement then set a perimeter around the house where they heard a gunshot from inside.

Moss was found dead when authorities entered the home, according to White. White says that an official statement will be released by CCSO when they are able to.

WTOK reported that Moss was wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home when Newton County sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check on Tuesday, May 30.

On Wednesday, May 31, Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said deputies were actively searching for Moss in the Jasper County area of Highway 513. Jasper County Sherrif Randy Johnson would confirm that deputies in Jasper County, along with several other departments, were also searching for Moss.

Multiple agencies would make an attempt to arrest Moss after receiving information that he was hiding in an abandoned trailer off of County Road 22 near Rose Hill this past Monday. After an unsuccessful attempt to get Moss to surrender, a nonflammable gas was thrown into the trailer, but the trailer would catch fire later, burning it completely.

Johnson confirmed on Tuesday, June 6, that Moss’ remains were not inside of the trailer after it burned down, signaling that Moss was still at large.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said details are soon to be released.

