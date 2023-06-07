Win Stuff
Lumberton Library getting new mural

Residents in the City of Lumberton are looking to make art a part of the community.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A teacher asked his students to design a concept for a mural including their favorite childhood stories to be displayed on the side of the Lumberton Library.

The group was inspired by the paintings in the Hub City, and they believe the youth will benefit from seeing their work featured across the city.

“Just like in Hattiesburg how there are several murals, we’re trying to do some of the same things here for Lumberton,” said Chris Holzinger. “The arts are a big part of the community. Kids that are involved in the arts do better academically.

We’re just trying to showcase our community and showcase the library.”

The group paints Monday through Wednesday, They expect the mural to be completed in about two weeks.

