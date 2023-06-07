Win Stuff
LRMA offering free programs for the summer

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every week starting in June, the Laurel Rogers Museum of Art will have free family art, reading events with the library and drop-in drawings.

The activities are all free and open to all ages. The idea is to give parents and kids something fun to do during the summer.

“It takes about one week for school to be out before kids say they’re bored, and so this is a good reason to be able to do these, and it’s no reservations are needed and it’s no cost,” said Executive Director George Bassi. “So, it’s really a nice way to get people out. and we’re air-conditioned. It’s great to be able to take them and be inside this summer.”

A free summer activity will be hosted Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 pm.

