LRMA displays artwork with Laurel connections

The exhibit will be on display till July 16.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Rogers Museum of Art is currently displaying art specifically from artists with a connection to the City Beautiful.

The museum had an opening of about eight weeks and wanted to show off art of all different types of media.

The museum itself has a rich history of 100 years, and executive director George Bassi said what better way to honor the centennial year than by displaying art by local artists who have touched or been touched by the museum.

‘A lot of those artists grew up here, a lot have moved here, but all of them maybe have been influenced in some way by the museum and its collection, maybe even taken a class here at the museum,” said Bassi. “This particular exhibit features almost 40 artists .... some live here now, some have passed away (and) some are still alive and different ages, and so it’s kind of fun for us to look at and in a variety of media.”

