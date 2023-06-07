LPD makes $23K cocaine bust

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department made a cocaine bust worth $23,000 on Friday.

LPD Capt. of Investigations Michael Reeves said Anthony Brown was arrested.

LPD seized around 232 grams of powder cocaine, which law enforcement believes is uncut and was being prepared to sell. Authorities also seized a firearm and a BMW.

Reaves said Brown is an ex-con and multiple felony charges are pending, including enhancement charges for being near a school and in possession of a firearm.

“Pretty substantial amount of drugs, and this is not drugs taken from the interstate, was just passing through our community,” Reaves said. “These are drugs that were actually being marketed and sold on the street. So, this is drugs that we’ve been able to take off the street that we’re going to be directly put into the hands of individuals in our communities.”

Brown is being charged with multiple felonies, but Reaves says more charges could be added. His bond was reportedly set at $90,000, and Brown has already bonded out.

