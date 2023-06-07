Win Stuff
Lamar Co. firefighters respond to early morning house fire

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An unoccupied home was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning in Lamar County.

According to Northeast Lamar Fire & Rescue, officials received a report of a fully involved structure fire around 2:40 a.m.

Northeast Lamar was assisted by the Central Lamar Volunteer Fire Department and Oak Grove Fire & Rescue in putting out the fire. The fire was out at about 5 a.m.

Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said no injuries were reported, but the house was a total loss.

The home had reportedly been unoccupied for a few weeks.

Hill said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Photos from the Northeast Lamar Fire & Rescue Facebook page)
