Lamar Co. firefighters respond to early morning house fire
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An unoccupied home was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning in Lamar County.
According to Northeast Lamar Fire & Rescue, officials received a report of a fully involved structure fire around 2:40 a.m.
Northeast Lamar was assisted by the Central Lamar Volunteer Fire Department and Oak Grove Fire & Rescue in putting out the fire. The fire was out at about 5 a.m.
Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said no injuries were reported, but the house was a total loss.
The home had reportedly been unoccupied for a few weeks.
Hill said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
