Here’s why you can’t get tickets to the Hattiesburg Super Regional

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The limited availability of tickets for this weekend’s Hattiesburg Super Regional starts with the University of Southern Miss’ success in the previous season.

Brad Smith, Southern Miss Athletics senior associate athletic director/external operations, said the team’s momentum started last year.

“Last baseball season we hosted the regional and super regional, and, of course, that carried on into the season this year where we’ve sold out of our season-ticket allotment for the first time in Southern Miss baseball history,” Smith said. “So, that presented some challenges for us.”

With season tickets sold out, it meant limited availability of tickets for the general public.

“Per the NCAA policy, we have to give out 600 tickets to the visiting team, plus we have to put 100 tickets out for public sale and we are allotting our season ticket holders as we speak now,” Smith said.

Third-party sites like StubHub and Vividseats are selling tickets from $400 to $900.

“There are tickets available on the secondary market, and that’s part of the inventory that we have, and also the demand that we have for Southern Miss baseball,” Smith said. “So, if you can’t get tickets through our ticket office there are options on the secondary market.”

For those who cannot score tickets, Southern Miss will host a “watch party” at Spirit Park starting at 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The watch party is free and open to the public, and guests can bring food, drinks, coolers and chairs to the event. Restaurants around town like Hattiesburgers, Keg and Barrel and 4th Street Bar will also host watch parties.

4th Street Bar owner Slade White said they are looking forward to having everyone come for the Super Regional.

“We really know how hard the tickets are to get this year, so we’re looking at having us a good watch party here at 4th Street and just entertaining people all weekend,” White said. “And, hopefully, we can pull a win out.”

Whether fans watch from home, the stadium or at a watch party, the Southern Miss baseball team appreciates the support.

Southern Miss pitcher Luke Trahan said the community’s support is incredible.

“We know that Pete Taylor’s going to be packed, and that not everyone that wants to come is going to be able to come, and so having people watch on ESPN is going to be amazing where ever they are around the community,” Trahan said.

