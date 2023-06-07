First Discovery Days event held this week at Sixth Street Museum District

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Discovery Days event is being hosted this week at the Sixth Street Museum District.

The event allows children, ages 9 – 12, the chance to explore the “Rainbows and Tornadoes: The Mystical World of Branch” art exhibit by Al Branch at the Historic Eureka School on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Much of the art is from Branch’s unpublished book, “Tommy John and the Rainbow Tornado,” which is about a young boy who gets swept up by a tornado into a magical world full of rainbow colors and thrilling adventures.

Each participant will also create a piece of their own art to take home.

The event is free of charge.

For more information about summer events at the Sixth Street Museum District, click HERE.

The exhibit can also be seen on Thursdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. It will run through Aug. 25.

