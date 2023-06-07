Experience Columbia released from contract for wintertime activities

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas may look different this year in downtown Columbia, but main street leaders say it’s going to be fine.

Main Street Columbia Director Nik Ingram confirmed on Wednesday that Experience Columbia was granted a release from its contract with the City of Columbia by the Board of Alderman.

According to a report from the Columbia Progress newspaper, Experience Columbia asked the city on Monday in a letter to dissolve its contract, and the Board unanimously granted it Tuesday evening.

Ingram said the request was unexpected, but he understands the financial costs and described them as unsustainable.

Experience Columbia can be credited with many winter events in downtown Columbia, including the large ice skating rink.

Ingram said he is currently brainstorming with the Marion County Development Partnership on what Christmas will look like in 2023, as they plan to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Experience Columbia had one season left on its contract with the city, according to the newspaper’s report.

