06/07 Ryan’s “Mild & Muggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Nothing too drastically different across the area weather-wise today! We’ll start off relatively clear once again with light cloud cover and ample sun, but clouds will once again move in through the heat of the afternoon. That’ll also allow for a low chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, of which there will undoubtedly be a few, but they’re looking just as few and far between as the last couple of days have been. Generally, this has involved showers developing out of the area...along the coast in this case...and drifting inland. It’ll come down to if they hold together long enough to bring us any significant rain. If they do, while there is no severe weather risk today it’s always good to pay attention as a few of these afternoon showers have managed severe warnings recently.

Today’s high will climb to 90 in the Hattiesburg area, with “sticky” humidity. We’ll undoubtedly see a few cool spots pop up when the showers get moving around, but we’ll have to see how that’s looking once they start developing. Always a good reminder to have something like our First Alert Weather App if you don’t already, that way you can track these “random” showers as they start moving around most afternoons in late spring/early summer. Despite the uncomfortable heat and humidity of this week, get ready because next week is trending with even higher humidity and temperatures closing in on 100!

