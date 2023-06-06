Win Stuff
YMCA offers new lifeguard certification course, combating local shortage

Lifeguard training at the YMCA
Lifeguard training at the YMCA(Action News 5)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Want to have fun while learning how to save a life?

From June 9-11, the YMCA of Southeast Mississippi branches in Petal and Hattiesburg will offer a new “blended learning” lifeguard course.

Staff members said the new course is an effort to increase the number of lifeguards and trainers in the area.

“You’d be able to work in any facility that has a pool in the United States that accepts the American Red Cross certification,” said Instructor Timothy Goin. “And because I certify you, you can also work at any YMCA as well.”

Due to the pandemic, the facility has struggled to provide current lifeguards with new training and certifications.

“The YMCA has invested into several staff … to become certified trainers, so that we can train our staff so that we can adequately staff our pools to keep everything safe,” said Branch Executive Director Ann Culpepper.

From June 9-11, the YMCA of Southeast Mississippi branches in Petal and Hattiesburg will offer a new “blended learning” lifeguard course.(YMCA of Southeast Mississippi)

Applicants must be at least 15 and pass a three-part swimming test, including breaststroke and freestyle swimming techniques.

The costs are $225 for members and $300 for non-members.

To register, call the Petal Family YMCA at 601-583-9399.

