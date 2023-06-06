USM to host Hattiesburg Super Regional for second straight year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “Baseburg is back!”

Those were the words that the Southern Miss Baseball Twitter account posted once the news was out on Tuesday morning that Hattiesburg will host an NCAA Super Regional for the second consecutive year.

Coming off the heels of their win against Penn University (34-16) on Monday to become the 2023 Auburn Regional Champions, Southern Miss will host the 2023 NCAA Baseball Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The Golden Eagles (45-18) will play host to the Tennessee Volunteers (39-19) in this year’s Super Regional series at Pete Taylor Park.

The weekend series will begin with Game 1 on Saturday, June 10 at 3:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

Game 2 will be on Sunday, June 11, and Game 3 will be Monday, June 12. The times and television/streaming destinations of those games will become available soon, according to Southern Miss Athletics.

On Monday, the Golden Eagles managed to control their destiny by defeating Penn, 11-7, to become this year’s Auburn Regional Champions and punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.

Tennessee was able to take down the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (34-26) Sunday, 9-2.

This will be the Golden Eagles’ second time hosting a Super Regional after hosting last year to in-state rival Ole Miss Rebels, who defeated USM to advance to the 2022 College World Series, in which they won to become the 2022 NCAA D-I Baseball Tournament Champions.

Unfortunately, due to a losing 25-29 overall record this season, Ole Miss was unable to qualify for both the Southeastern Conference Tournament and the NCAA D-I Tournament.

