Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Sheriff: Lamar County teen found, ‘walks out of woods’ safe

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Mississippi 13 in the Lumberton/Baxterville area.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After an extensive two-day search, a missing Lamar County teen walked out of the woods safe and in good spirits early Tuesday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation first issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Alyssa Long on Sunday, June 4, after she disappeared from her home in the Baxterville community. A massive community-led search began in the wooded areas around Long’s house.

Long’s family noticed the teen was missing when they woke up for church and saw she had left through her window sometime that night. They said she has a medical condition that could impair her judgment, so they hoped she was just lost in the woods instead of picked up by someone dangerous on the road.

Lamar County agencies continue searching for missing teen

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Long approached search teams around sunrise on Tuesday. She appeared unharmed and in good spirits, but medical personnel were transporting her to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

Rigel said watching the community come together to help Long and her family was inspiring.

“I’ve never seen the community come together for a common cause like that,” he said. “It was amazing. I want to say thank you to all of the volunteers.”

Rigel added that his office would issue a more official thank you later today after he’s able to put pen to paper in order not to miss any of the dozens of people and organizations that stepped up to help with the search.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD said an MBI negotiator and some of the suspect’s family tried to make contact with him but...
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect
Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
Justin Storm, Southern Miss
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Wheel of Fortune Host, Pat Sajak and Co-host, Vanna
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! heads to the Hub City for one night only
For the second season in a row, the University of Southern Mississippi is headed to the NCAA...
USM defeats Penn to win Auburn Regional, advances to Super Regionals

Latest News

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Lamar County agencies continue searching for missing teen
6pm Headlines 6/5
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Madison officer who died in Brandon standoff
Lynn Fitch (Source: State of Mississippi/AG's Office)
Miss. AG announces $102.5M settlement with manufacturer of key drug in opioid addiction treatment