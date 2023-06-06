Sheriff: Homeowner killed in Heidelberg house fire

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency officials responded to a fatal house fire that took place in Heidelberg Tuesday morning.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, a 58-year-old man, who officials believe was the homeowner, was killed in the fire at a home on County Road 62 around 10 a.m.

The homeowner’s identity has not been released at this time as the next of kin is being notified.

Johnson said the cause of the fire has not been determined as an investigation into the fire has started.

Updates to the story will be added when more information becomes available.

