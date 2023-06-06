Win Stuff
Picayune man arrested after police find meth in Cheetos bag

Effler is currently charged with Felony Trafficking of a Controlled Substance and Seatbelt Violation.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jeffrey Effler is now in custody after officers with Picayune Police located a trafficking amount of methamphetamine inside of a vehicle driven by Effler on Monday.

At around 12:50 p.m., officers carried out a traffic stop on Effler, the sole occupant of a Nissan Frontier, on South Beech Street for a seatbelt violation as well as having a switched tag.

During the encounter, officers were given consent to search the vehicle. The search revealed a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden inside a Cheetos bag.

Effler is currently charged with Felony Trafficking of a Controlled Substance and Seatbelt Violation.

