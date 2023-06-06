Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies

Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found dead in her cell Sunday, officials said.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A woman in Oregon who was sentenced to life in prison for throwing her two children off of a bridge died Sunday, according to authorities.

KPTV reports 45-year-old Amanda Stott-Smith was found dead in her cell at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville Sunday morning. The facility did not say how she died.

Stott-Smith was sentenced to life or at least 35 years in prison in 2010, a year after she was accused of taking her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter and throwing them off of the Sellwood Bridge in Portland.

Her son died, and her daughter survived.

At the time, Stott-Smith reportedly said the act was revenge against her estranged husband.

An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD said an MBI negotiator and some of the suspect’s family tried to make contact with him but...
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect
Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
Justin Storm, Southern Miss
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! heads to the Hub City for one night only
Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Sheriff: Lamar County teen found, ‘walks out of woods’ safe

Latest News

Lifeguard training at the YMCA
YMCA offers new lifeguard certification course, combating local shortage
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
Defense secretary makes comments on D-Day anniversary
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick...
US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews