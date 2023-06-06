Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Officials: Homeowner possibly killed in Heidelberg house fire

According to responding personnel, the homeowner may have still been in the house at the time...
According to responding personnel, the homeowner may have still been in the house at the time of the fire.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a possible fatal house fire that took place in Heidelberg.

Officials are reporting that the fire took place at a home on County Road 62 around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to responding personnel, the homeowner may have still been in the house at the time of the fire.

Updates to the story will be added when more information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD said an MBI negotiator and some of the suspect’s family tried to make contact with him but...
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect
Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
Justin Storm, Southern Miss
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! heads to the Hub City for one night only
Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Sheriff: Lamar County teen found, ‘walks out of woods’ safe

Latest News

Lifeguard training at the YMCA
YMCA offers new lifeguard certification course, combating local shortage
.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker reacts to USM hosting an NCAA Super Regional for second straight year
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Murder suspect remains at large; no remains found in Jasper Co. trailer fire
Juneteenth Freedom Day
Ingalls sponsors free admission for Juneteenth at Two Mississippi Museums