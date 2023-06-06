Officials: Homeowner possibly killed in Heidelberg house fire

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a possible fatal house fire that took place in Heidelberg.

Officials are reporting that the fire took place at a home on County Road 62 around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to responding personnel, the homeowner may have still been in the house at the time of the fire.

Updates to the story will be added when more information becomes available.

