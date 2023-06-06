North Lamar Water Association lifts boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association has lifted the boil water notice that was caused by an emergency water line repair.

According to the water association, a boil water notice was issued Friday for customers who live on Hughes Road and Frances Street.

The water association said about 100 customers were affected by the notice.

