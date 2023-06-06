Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

North Lamar Water Association lifts boil water notice

The boil water noticed has been lifted.
The boil water noticed has been lifted.(Gray Media)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association has lifted the boil water notice that was caused by an emergency water line repair.

According to the water association, a boil water notice was issued Friday for customers who live on Hughes Road and Frances Street.

The water association said about 100 customers were affected by the notice.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCSD said an MBI negotiator and some of the suspect’s family tried to make contact with him but...
Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect
Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! heads to the Hub City for one night only
Justin Storm, Southern Miss
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Sheriff: Lamar County teen found, ‘walks out of woods’ safe

Latest News

-
Columbia PD warns residents of false officer phone scam
Lifeguard training at the YMCA
YMCA offers new lifeguard certification course, combating local shortage
Midday Headlines 6/6
According to responding personnel, the homeowner may have still been in the house at the time...
Sheriff: Homeowner killed in Heidelberg house fire