Murder suspect remains at large; no remains found in Jasper Co. trailer fire

Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char'Dae Knowlin.
By Ame Posey
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A murder suspect is still at large after a fire destroyed the trailer where he was believed to be hiding.

On Monday, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office believed they had located capital murder suspect Roderick Tyrone Moss in an abandoned trailer off County Road 22 near Rose Hill.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to help deputies safely extract Moss from the building and take him into custody. However, after several hours of negotiating and maneuvering for an extraction, the trailer caught fire. The trailer was destroyed.

On Tuesday morning, Sheriff Randy Johnson said investigators discovered no human remains inside the trailer, and the suspect remains at large.

Law enforcement began searching for the 48-year-old suspect on May 31 after Newton County officials brought capital murder charges against him in connection to the death of Char’dae Knowlin.

Search underway in Jasper County for Newton County homicide suspect

Sheriff Johnson posted on Facebook that law enforcement would release more information as it is available and that both state and local agencies are working together to bring Moss into custody.

