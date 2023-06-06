Miss. Supreme Court appoints Hattiesburg attorney to Advisory Committee on Rules

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Supreme Court appointed attorney Nicholas K. Thompson of Hattiesburg to the Advisory Committee on Rules on June 1.

The Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association nominated Thompson to replace Edward J. “Ned” Currie Jr., who left the committee on May 31 after having served for 16 ½ years.

Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed the appointment order on May 26 on behalf of the unanimous supreme court. Thompson’s term on the committee extends through Dec. 31, 2024.

The Advisory Committee on Rules advises the supreme court on the need for changes in procedural rules that govern the handling of matters in the courts of the state. The 15-member committee includes two representatives each from the Conference of Chancery Judges, the Conference of Circuit Judges, the Mississippi Bar, the Mississippi Association for Justice and the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, and one member each from the Conference of County Court Judges, the Mississippi College School of Law, the University of Mississippi School of Law, the Mississippi Prosecutors Association and the Mississippi Public Defenders Association.

Thompson is a shareholder in the firm of Copeland, Cook, Taylor and Bush. His practice areas include appellate practice, business law, insurance and risk management, transportation and wealth preservation and estates.

Thompson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in philosophy from Mississippi State University in 2002, a BA in journalism from MSU in 2005, and a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2009. He served as a law clerk for former Supreme Court Chief Justice William L. Waller Jr. 2009-2010.

