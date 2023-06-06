Win Stuff
Lamar County agencies continue searching for missing teen

Felisha Long is driven to tears as the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies continue the search for her daughter, Alyssa.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
"I don't know where she's at, but I just want her to come home," said Felisha. "If anybody has her, just please bring her home. I just want my baby home."

“I don’t know where she’s at, but I just want her to come home,” said Felisha. “If anybody has her, just please bring her home. I just want my baby home.”

The 18-year-old was reported missing from her home in Baxterville early Sunday morning.

Felisha went to bed early Saturday night and said Alyssa’s sister heard movement coming from her room.

“My daughter, around 4:30 Sunday morning, she heard a noise in her room,” Felisha said. “She thought she [Alyssa] was just restless sleeping or up too early, and she asked her to be quiet. Within a few minutes, she said it got quiet. And she went to sleep.”

Sunday morning, As Felisha went to wake her children for church, she noticed Alyssa was not in her room around 9:30 p.m.

“I opened my mom’s door, and she was still asleep,” Felisha said. “I opened my son’s door, and he was still asleep. I opened Alyssa’s door, and she was not in there.

“I noticed that her window was open, so I turned the light on. I started hollering for my husband. I woke my kids up, panicking. I was like, ‘She’s got to be outside. No big deal.’ We searched everywhere. We called 911. We’ve been searching for her ever since.”

Law enforcement and volunteers are using resources like ATVs and search dogs to comb the area for any signs of Alyssa.

“We’re just asking the public, if they know anything about where she may be, to please contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Department or any local law enforcement agency,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

