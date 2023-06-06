Ingalls sponsors free admission for Juneteenth at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi company is making it possible for families to celebrate Juneteenth at the Two Mississippi Museums at no cost.

On Monday, HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced it is sponsoring free admission to the Two Mississippi Museums from Saturday, June 17, through Monday, June 19.

“We are grateful to Ingalls Shipbuilding for making it possible for so many Mississippians to visit the Two Mississippi Museums and celebrate emancipation in the United States,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

The museums will feature exhibits tailored around themes of emancipation and liberation in Mississippi, including Juneteenth-themed guided tours at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday and 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday. Visitors can also register for an on-site, behind-the-scenes historic object collections tour at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Activities will culminate with the Juneteenth Jubilee on Monday. This free, family-friendly celebration runs from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with extended museums hours, craft-making activities for children, card games, live music - Jerry Jenkins, DJ Lil Walt, Jermaine Van Buren Jr., Montage and Mastadon - and on-site food trucks - Smokin 7, Oops All Vegan and Fertile Ground Brewery.

If you cannot make the Juneteenth Jubilee, you can still enjoy the Juneteenth family gallery activities at the This Is Home: Medgar Evers, Mississippi, and the Movement exhibit through June 30 in the FedEx Exhibition Hall.

Signed into law on June 17, 2021, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act designated Juneteenth as a federal holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States at the end of the Civil War.

Traditional celebrations of Juneteenth, however, began on June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with some 2,000 troops and decreed the Emancipation Proclamation freed all enslaved people, officially enforcing emancipation in the Confederate-controlled state.

For more information, call 601-576-6850 or email info@mdah.ms.gov.

