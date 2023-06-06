Win Stuff
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Madison officer who died in Brandon standoff

(Madison Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements were announced Monday night for fallen Madison Police Officer Randy Tyler.

Visitation for Officer Tyler will take place on Thursday at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison. That event is private.

His funeral will be the next day at Parkway Pentecostal Church for family, invited friends, and law enforcement. Burial will follow at Natchez Trace Cemetery.

Officer Tyler was killed in the line of duty after a standoff in Brandon Thursday.

