Fire reported at Holiday Inn after lightning strikes building

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A fire was reported at the Holiday Inn on U.S. Highway 49 after lightning struck the building Monday evening.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, the fire department responded to the fire at approximately 5 p.m.

Firefighters immediately worked to evacuate the building and to contain the fire.

The city said no injuries were reported, and the building suffered minor damages.

