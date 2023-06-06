Columbia PD warns residents of false officer phone scam

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department has received calls about someone posing as a police officer who is calling residents and soliciting money.

The police department said this is a scam. Residents are asked not to give anyone their bank account information over the phone.

If you have been a victim of a scam, you can contact Columbia PD at (601)-736-8225 to make a report.

