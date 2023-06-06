Win Stuff
Annual Miss Mississippi Parade held in downtown Vicksburg

It did not rain on the parade with 38 delegates and reigning Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 38 Miss Mississippi delegates have rolled through the streets of downtown Vicksburg for the annual Parade, and seven of them have been named Quality of Life finalists for their Community Service Initiatives.

The parade also featured the Magnolia Belles and Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen.
The parade also featured the Magnolia Belles and Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen.

The Miss Mississippi Parade is one of the highlights of the week for the delegates. All 38 young women have the opportunity to greet family, friends, and supporters who gather along Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg.

Seven of the delegates have been named Quality of Life Finalists for their Community Service Initiatives. They include Miss Biloxi Katelyn Perry, Miss Fairpark Jaycie Tungett, Miss Hattiesburg Angel Gail Lang, Miss Hub City McKay Lee Bray, Miss New South Landry Payne, Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal, who was second runner up to Miss Mississippi 2022, and Miss Turtle Creek Madeleine Thompson.

Tuesday, the delegates will spend most of the day and evening in rehearsals preparing for the first night of preliminary competition.

This year for preliminary competition, the judges’ interview will count for 30 percent of a delegate’s score, Talent 20 percent, Health and Fitness, a new category with delegates in activewear, 20 percent, Evening Gown 20 percent, and On stage Conversation 10 percent.

Prelims begin Wednesday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

