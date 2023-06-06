AI scamming citizens through voice imitations

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Technology is improving by the day, but so are scams.

Artificial intelligence scams are becoming increasingly popular within communities, with older and vulnerable citizens becoming targets of crime.

Scammers are now using AI to mimic real people’s voices, getting reactions from family members and even money from those who believe it is real.

According to Jose Martinez, an assistant professor of computer science at the University of Southern Mississippi, there are a few ways to distinguish between AI and human voices.

“If you have a good ear, you can hear that it’s not a real person talking,” said Martinez. “The intonations are very different, they’re very flat, and there’s no feeling happy or sad. It’s difficult to capture that when it comes from a model.”

Martinez said you should be aware of scammers, especially if someone asks you to reveal personal information.

