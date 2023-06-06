Win Stuff
Miss. AG announces $102.5M settlement with manufacturer of key drug in opioid addiction treatment

Lynn Fitch (Source: State of Mississippi/AG's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Press release from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi is part of a 42-state coalition that has negotiated a nationwide $102.5 million settlement with the maker of Suboxone, Indivior Inc. Fitch said Mississippi will receive $1.1 million from the settlement.

In 2016, the states filed a complaint against Indivior Inc. alleging that they used illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets in order to preserve its drug monopoly. Suboxone is one of the main treatments for opioid addiction.

The agreement, which has been submitted to the court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for approval, requires Indivior to pay the states $102.5 million.

Indivior is also required to comply with negotiated injunctive terms that include disclosures to the states of all citizen petitions to the FDA, the introduction of new products, and if there is a change in corporate control, which will help the States ensure that Indivior refrains from engaging in the same kind of conduct alleged in the complaint.

Attorney General Fitch is joined by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

