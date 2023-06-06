6/6 - Rex’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

Today, It will be hot and humid, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area, especially in the afternoon. Look for highs to be in the upper 80s.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

For Wednesday, look for hot and humid weather again, with a chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.

The rest of the week looks hot and humid, with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70. There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day.

