Wheel of Fortune LIVE! heads to the Hub City for one night only

Wheel of Fortune Host, Pat Sajak and Co-host, Vanna
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A beloved television classic will soon visit the Hub City for a special live stage show.

On Monday, the Historic Saenger Theater announced that “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to Hattiesburg on October 29.

The live stage show is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA. It is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person, outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

Tickets will go on sale for Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

More information will be available on the Saenger Theater webpage closer to the time of ticket sales.

