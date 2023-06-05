Win Stuff
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department issues arrest warrants for drive-by shootings

By Emily Blackmarr
Jun. 5, 2023
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating multiple drive-by shootings that have injured three adults and one child.

“These shooters are shooting from the road right here, you can tell on these two trailers that shot, they made the circle,” said Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley. “We’re hoping, I’m hoping, somewhere between here and back here, somebody’s got a camera out. We’re checking for cameras to see if we can identify the vehicle.”

Ashley said a drive-by took place in both city and county limits. One house was shot multiple times in one night, leaving a child in critical condition.

“The boy was laying by the couch watching TV and was struck in the back,” Ashley said. “I just learned just a few minutes ago from a family member the bullet is still lodged in him.”

Ashley said now is the time for the community to speak out.

“It’s hard to solve a case if nobody’s coming forward,” Ashley said. “We’ve got crime stoppers.”

“We are looking for arrests on one of them right now and everything. We can identify one. Also, have a camera that’s got a video of a vehicle, so we’re looking at every all leads. Also, talking with MBI Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics top to assist in this.”

Ashley said they have a really good lead and are hoping to make an arrest either Monday or Tuesday.

