USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season

The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team won twice Sunday to force a...
The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team won twice Sunday to force a winner-takes-all showdown Monday with the University of Pennsylvania.(Southern Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WDAM) - Sunday may have proved to be a long day for the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team and its fans.

But the day could not have worked out any better , as for a second consecutive postseason, the Golden Eagles won twice on Sunday to stay alive in an NCAA Regional bracket and force a winner-take-all championships game Monday.

The second-seeded Golden Eagles eliminated third-seeded Samford University, 9-4, in an afternoon game delayed nearly 2 hours, 20 minutes, by weather, before catching their collective breath and hammered late the previously unbeaten and fourth-seeded University of Pennsylvania, 11-2.

USM (44-18) will face the Quakers (34-15) at 2 p.m. Monday at Plainsman Park to decide the champion of the 2023 Auburn Regional.

Since losing the regional’s opening game, 4-2, in 10 innings Friday to Samford, the Golden Eagles have become executioner, ripping off three consecutive wins in the process.

Top-seeded Auburn University was the first to exit its own regional following a 7-2 loss to the Golden Eagles in a Saturday elimination game.

USM followed that up Sunday with a 9-4 win of Samford (37-25) in an elimination game and then used an eight-ruin ninth inning to put away Penn Sunday in a game that eneded around midnight.

Dustin Dickerson ripped a three-run home run in the big inning that USM entered clinging to a 3-2 lead.

Tate Parker broke the ice, driving in the inning’s first run with a double and Nick Monistere added a two-run single.

USM followed a similiar script in 2022, winning twice on Sunday, including a victory over an undefeated Louisiana State University team, to force a Monday showdown.

