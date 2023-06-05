USM defeats Penn to win Auburn Regional, advances to Super Regionals

AUBURN, Ala. (WDAM) - For the second season in a row, the University of Southern Mississippi is headed to the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Golden Eagles (45-18) defeated the Penn Quakers (34-16), 11-7 in the championship game of the 2023 Auburn Regional.

Southern Miss RHP Tanner Hall started on the mound Monday before some pitching changes led to RHP Will Armistead being able to strike out five of the nine Penn batters he faced.

USM infielder Dustin Dickerson was able to hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score at 5.

After three runs being scored in the sixth and eighth innings and holding Penn to just two runs in the seventh, USM was able to end the Quakers’ day in the ninth by allowing one base hit.

USM advances to play against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Super Regional on Friday, June 9.

