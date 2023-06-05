Trial begins in Neshoba Co. for 2019 Jones Co. capital murder case

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The trial against two people accused of murder in Jones County began on Monday in Neshoba County.

According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer are on trial together on one count each of capital murder in the 2019 death of 6-month-old Roselee Stringer. The cause of death was believed to be homicide brought on by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the district attorney’s office.

Charges were brought against the suspects in December of 2021 by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. A motion for change of venue was filed by the defendant Stringer and entered into the court’s records on August 31, 2022. It was joined in by co-defendant Gardner.

Judge Dal Williamson is presiding as the judge over the trial.

Leading up to the trial, several motions have been filed. This included a motion by the state to compel the defense to disclose media coverage related to the trial.

The motion said the state had recently been made aware of the potential involvement of television or other media coverage of Stringer at trial or during preparations for trial.

The state requested discovery regarding the details of any coverage, media or otherwise, in any way related to a trial or investigation of the death of the victim via email. This included copies of past correspondence and if any payments or agreements for payment had been made.

On Thursday, Williamson granted a motion, ordering the defendants to provide complete answers to the state’s discovery request by noon on Friday with a copy provided to the court.

Attorney Tangi Carter, Stinger’s defense counsel, submitted a notice of filing on Friday in response to the court’s order.

The notice said that Carter provided an access agreement and multiple emails, some going to someone affiliated with Brinkworth TV, a production company that creates feature documentaries, according to its website.

Carter said she did not provide seven emails that contained “work-product.”

The notice also said that Stringer electronically signed an agreement to consent to be filmed with Brinkworth Productions, but neither counsel nor Stringer has or will be paid to appear in this documentary.

The district attorney’s office said the death penalty is off the table. The maximum sentence for each defendant, if found guilty, is life in prison.

