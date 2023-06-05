Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.

Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then.

Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.

The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft 365 Status later said it had “halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.” By around 12:30 p.m. ET, the company said it had reverted the update and was seeing service improvement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team won twice Sunday to force a...
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.
Driver injured in Jones County rollover Sunday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.
HPD: Fatal shooting on W. 7th believed to be domestic-related

Latest News

Wheel of Fortune Host, Pat Sajak and Co-host, Vanna
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! heads to the Hub City for one night only
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
FILE - Harvard Professor Cornel West speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential...
Scholar, activist Cornel West says he will run for president in 2024 as 3rd-party candidate
A 30-year-old man is behind bars after police said three women's undergarments were stolen.
Police: Alleged ‘panty pirate’ in custody after victimizing 3 young women
Police investigate a shooting near Hollywood Beach on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla....
Police in South Florida arrest another suspect in Memorial Day beach shooting