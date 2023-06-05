Sumrall residents learn about community involvement programs

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Sumrall residents are preparing to make a difference in their community , and the first step is knowing where to start.

Last month, the town received a grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to create a Neighborhood Watch and Community Emergency Response Team.

Part of the CERT program includes 20 hours of training, and once complete, members will receive a bag with a first-aid kit and other personal protective equipment that Mayor Joel Lofton said all residents should have.

“Those resources that we have with our local police and local fire and other emergency responders are often tied up,” he said. “The lesser needs, sometimes, remain unmet until those resources can be freed.”

Other concerns were raised about the neighborhood watch and community safety for a town where many feel the program is long overdue.

“I’ve been around since 1994, when I came to Mississippi and I hadn’t ever seen it,” Ward Four Alderman Darrell Hall said. “We had the local neighborhood watch; our neighbors. They would look out for us, but it’s definitely something that’s needed.”

Hall adds that the watch program should go a long way in making residents, specifically the older population, more comfortable in the community.





