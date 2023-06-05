Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Sumrall residents learn about community involvement programs

Sumrall to create neighborhood watch teams
Sumrall to create neighborhood watch teams(Facebook: City of Sumrall)
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Sumrall residents are preparing to make a difference in their community , and the first step is knowing where to start.

Last month, the town received a grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to create a Neighborhood Watch and Community Emergency Response Team.

Part of the CERT program includes 20 hours of training, and once complete, members will receive a bag with a first-aid kit and other personal protective equipment that Mayor Joel Lofton said all residents should have.

“Those resources that we have with our local police and local fire and other emergency responders are often tied up,” he said. “The lesser needs, sometimes, remain unmet until those resources can be freed.”

Other concerns were raised about the neighborhood watch and community safety for a town where many feel the program is long overdue.

“I’ve been around since 1994, when I came to Mississippi and I hadn’t ever seen it,” Ward Four Alderman Darrell Hall said. “We had the local neighborhood watch; our neighbors. They would look out for us, but it’s definitely something that’s needed.”

Hall adds that the watch program should go a long way in making residents, specifically the older population, more comfortable in the community.


Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.
HPD: Fatal shooting on W. 7th believed to be domestic-related
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County
Petal first responders at Enterprise Transportation Company on Friday afternoon.
2 injured after incident at Enterprise Transportation Co. in Petal
The University of Southern Mississippi eliminated host Auburn University, 7-2, Saturday at the...
USM baseball tops top-seeded Auburn 7-2 to stay alive at NCAA Regional

Latest News

Saenger Theater hosts not-so-silent movie night
Saenger Theater hosts not-so-silent movie night
Power's Fire & Rescue responds to high number of calls in May
Power’s Fire & Rescue responds to high number of calls in May
10pm Headlines 6/4
Hattiesburg library announced its summer reading programs, including a new teen initiative
Hattiesburg library offering teen summer program