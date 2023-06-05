Sheriff: Trailer burns down during search for Newton Co. murder suspect

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming in as more developments have been made available in the search for a Newton County murder suspect in Jasper County.

In a recent Facebook post by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, an abandoned trailer off of County Road 22 near Rose Hill that authorities believe the suspect, Roderick Tyrone Moss, was in, has completely burned down, and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal has been notified.

The sheriff’s department said an investigator and a deputy were checking the trailer around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. Investigator Thompson saw the door close and identified himself and ordered a person to come out when he heard a mumbled voice from inside the trailer.

The suspect’s cell phone was recovered in the yard near the trailer, according to JCSD.

According to the sheriff’s department, a Mississippi Highway Patrol S.W.A.T. team arrived at the scene, along with a negotiator with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

JCSD said the negotiator and some of the suspect’s family tried to make contact with him but were unable to.

A nonflammable gas was thrown into the trailer, according to the sheriff’s department, and a short time later, smoke started to come from both ends of the trailer.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, authorities were trying to make contact with Moss, 48, after deputies had a reason to believe that he is in a mobile home east of the Rose Hill area.

In a post on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, law enforcement has the mobile home surrounded, and the MHP is there to assist them.

“We are attempting to clear a residence where we believe Roderick Moss may be hiding,” the sheriff’s department said in the post. “We aren’t positive it’s him, but as soon as we can and have more to report, we will post on this page.”

Our sister station WTOK reported that Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home on Tuesday, May 30.

Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin. (Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)

Moss has reportedly been spotted in the county over the past few days. Several agencies have been assisting the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in the search.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also on the scene to assist in possibly making an arrest if Moss is found.

The sheriff’s department is asking the public to stay away from the area as the agencies search the area.

“Due to safety reasons, we do not want to put anymore detailed information out at this time,” said the sheriff’s department.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.