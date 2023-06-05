Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Scholar, activist Cornel West says he will run for president in 2024 as 3rd-party candidate

FILE - Harvard Professor Cornel West speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential...
FILE - Harvard Professor Cornel West speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. West says he will run for president in 2024 as 3rd-party candidate.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scholar and progressive activist Cornel West announced Monday he is running for president next year as a third-party candidate, saying he wants to empower people who have been “pushed to the margins.”

In a Twitter video, West said he will run as a member of The People’s Party. He criticized both major political parties and their standard bearers, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Both Biden and Trump are running again in 2024.

“In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” West said. “I enter in the quest for truth. I enter in the quest for justice, and the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice, what I’ve been trying to do all of my life.”

West is a well-known Black scholar and author and a former professor at Harvard and Princeton universities. He criticized former President Barack Obama as a “war criminal,” and supported Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a democratic socialist, in his presidential bids in 2016 and 2020.

On his campaign website, West says he wants to end wars, disband NATO, forgive all student debt, expand Social Security and invest in clean energy.

Third-party candidates face serious hurdles, including getting their names on ballots in each state.

In addition to Biden and Trump, several other candidates are making 2024 presidential bids. On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence launched his campaign, joining a GOP primary field that already includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Silver Alert ongoing for Lamar County 18-year-old with medical condition
Justin Storm, Southern Miss
USM wins twice Sunday to play its way into regional final for 2nd straight season
Driver trapped, injured in rollover in Jones County.
Driver injured in Jones County rollover Sunday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Union County
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.
HPD: Fatal shooting on W. 7th believed to be domestic-related

Latest News

FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple unveils sleek ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The...
Supreme Court to hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark case
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
Second flight carrying migrants lands in Sacramento; California officials say Florida set up travel
Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au'Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
Amber Alert: 4 Kansas children taken by mother believed to be in danger